Jersey City Driver, 45, Critically Injured In Carlstadt Bus Crash

A 45-year-old driver from Jersey City was critically injured when his speeding sedan rear-ended an NJ Transit bus Tuesday night in Carlstadt, authorities said.

The 2013 Honda Civic was “traveling at a significant speed” when it slammed into the bus, which was stopped on northbound Washington Avenue as its driver waited for the light at Veterans Boulevard, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Police Chief Thomas Berta said.

None of the buses eight occupants, including the driver, was injured, the chief said.

“Other than the rate of speed, any other factor contributing to the crash is unknown at this time,” Berta said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The Civic driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition, the chief said.

His identity was temporarily being withheld while next of kin were notified, he said.

