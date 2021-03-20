Hasbrouck Heights Firefighters Get 37 Oxygen Masks From Port Authority Colleagues

Hasbrouck Heights firefighters have 37 new oxygen masks courtesy of their colleagues at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Borough firefighters are among the authority's mutual aid partners at Teterboro Airport, where they often respond to incidents there.

So the Port Authority's Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Unit donated the needed SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus oxygen masks).

“This donation will no doubt have a life saving impact not only for Teterboro Airport but also for the community of Hasbrouck Heights," said Tom Wiezerzack, the unit's deputy chief and commanding officer.

It's "truly a reflection of mutual aid partners supporting each other when and where they can,” Wiezerzack said.

