Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Detectives Bust Five, Seize 2,000 Heroin Folds, 82 Crack Bags, $5,255 Cash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

GOTCHA! Fugitive In NYC Home Invasion Captured Off Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fouad Abudayya
Fouad Abudayya Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

Wood-Ridge police captured a Passaic County fugitive wanted in a Bronx home invasion after he made an illegal turn over Route 17, authorities said.

Fouad Abudayya, 20, of Bloomingdale was carrying a loaded rifle when Lt. James Witkowski and Officer Mark Torsiello stopped his 2017 Nissan Sentra on the Moonachie Avenue overpass near the Fiesta, law enforcement officials said.

Smelling a strong odor of pot, they got Abudayya’s consent to search the vehicle and found a .380-caliber carbine with a loaded magazine, along with cash and several pair of pricey sneakers believed stolen during a home invasion, they said.

Abudayya remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack and extradition proceedings on an NYPD warrant.

Wood-Ridge police charged him with weapons possession, receiving stolen property and money laundering.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice!

Serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.