Seven Vehicles Damaged, One Overturned On Route 17 In Hasbrouck Heights

Miraculously, occupants had self-extricated from the vehicles when firefighters arrived on scene near the Holiday Inn in Hasbrouck Heights around 9:45 p.m., they said.

One vehicle had overturned and was smoking. Photos show several parked cars had been damaged during the incident.

EMS evaluated occupants and firefighters applied speed dry to the fluid spill.

Daily Voice has reached out to local police for details.

