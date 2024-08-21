Fair 56°

Seven Vehicles Damaged, One Overturned On Route 17 In Hasbrouck Heights

A seven-vehicle wreck brought firefighters to Route 17 in Bergen County on Tuesday night, Aug. 20, firefighters said.

Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department at the scene.

Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department at the scene.

 Photo Credit: Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Miraculously, occupants had self-extricated from the vehicles when firefighters arrived on scene near the Holiday Inn in Hasbrouck Heights around 9:45 p.m., they said.

One vehicle had overturned and was smoking. Photos show several parked cars had been damaged during the incident.

EMS evaluated occupants and firefighters applied speed dry to the fluid spill.

Daily Voice has reached out to local police for details.

