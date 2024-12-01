Fair 37°

One Dead, Two Hospitalized In Route 46 Hasbrouck Heights Crash: Prosecutor

A deadly crash on Route 46 overnight left one man dead and two people seriously injured, authorities said.

Police car.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes near the Route 17 junction in Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 a.m., when a 2019 Hyundai collided with the highway divider, a spokesperson for the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

A 57-year-old man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. The two other occupants were also taken to the same hospital; one remains in critical condition, while the other is listed as stable.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation under Chief Matthew Finck, alongside the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department, under Chief Joseph Rinke.

