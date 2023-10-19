North Hudson Fire Official, Sister Arrested After Domestic Dispute Allegedly Gets Physical

Police charged both Kevin Todd, 58, and Monica Todd Lanzara, 57, with simple assault following the incident at their parent's home on Williams Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, Oct. 18. No injuries were reported.

Both siblings were released pending a hearing in Municipal Court -- which may have to be moved to another venue because Todd is the first assistant fire chief in Hasbrouck Heights.

Todd also is a captain with North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue, which covers all of northern Hudson County, the fire official in Allendale and an instructor at the Bergen County Law & Public Safety Institute in Mahwah.

Police got a call from Lanzara's husband at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18, according to the daily public Hasbrouck Heights Police Department blotter.

He then took photos of Todd being arrested, which Lanzara posted publicly on Facebook on Thursday along with a comment calling the incident "just another act of domestic violence on a woman."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.