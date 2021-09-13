Contact Us
Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge
Workers Loses Three Fingertips In Moonachie Industrial Accident

Jerry DeMarco
4Over Trade Printing, 35 State Street, Moonachie
4Over Trade Printing, 35 State Street, Moonachie Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A worker at a Moonachie printing company had the tips of three fingers severed in an industrial accident Monday, authorities said.

The 31-year-old victim walked out of the 4Over Trade Printing plant on State Street holding up his hand -- the tips of his ring, middle and index fingers missing -- as Officer Frank Tamargo responded around 3 a.m., Sgt. Jeff Napolitano said.

"He calmly held up his hand and asked if he thought it could be fixed," Napolitano said. "The officer asked him if he had the tips and he said they were destroyed by the machine."

The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad transported the worker to Hackensack University Medical Center.

OSHA was notified.

