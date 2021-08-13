Contact Us
Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Barrel At Ridgefield Park Curb

The barrel was found on the southwest corner of Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park.
The barrel was found on the southwest corner of Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: Jerry DeMarco

The corpse of a woman was found stuffed into a barrel left at the curb with the trash on a corner in Ridgefield Park, authorities confirmed.

On Friday the 13th, no less.

Trash haulers ignored the barrel left on Hobart Street at the corner of Teaneck Road because it wasn't standard size, responders told Daily Voice.

A police officer opened sometime later Friday morning and made the grisly discovery, they said.

The area was then cordoned off.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was investigating, assisted by village police, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- which collected evidence -- and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, which was conducting an autopsy to determine how the victim died.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a statement Friday afternoon.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

