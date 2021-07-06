Van Hits Wood-Ridge School

A van slammed into the back of a Wood-Ridge public school Tuesday afternoon.

No serious injuries were reported after the van plowed through a fence, knocked down a sign and struck the rear of the Intermediate School in the parking lot off North Avenue between 1st and 2nd streets around 4:30 p.m.

The school apparently was unoccupied at the time.

Borough police and firefighters responded.

The van was removed by flatbed tow truck.

