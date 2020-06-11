Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights
Two Hospitalized In Route 17 Pileup

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters freed one of the drivers in the Route 17 crash in Hasbrouck Heights.
Firefighters freed one of the drivers in the Route 17 crash in Hasbrouck Heights. Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A chain-reaction crash on Route 17 Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital.

Taken to Hackensack University Medical Center were two drivers -- one 32 out of Clifton, the other 57 out of North Arlington -- following the crash on the northbound highway in Hasbrouck Heights shortly after noon.

Borough firefighters extricated one of them (see photos).

The first vehicle, driven by a 62-year-old Rutherford resident, hit another, sending it into two more vehicles and a tractor-trailer just north of Franklin Avenue, authorities said.

A Jeep was among the badly damaged vehicles.

The 24-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Central Bridge, NY, wasn’t injured, nor was a 43-year-old driver from New Milford, they said.

No summonses were issued, although police were still investigating. Bergen County sheriff’s officers assisted them.

Traffic backed up for miles. All of the vehicles were towed.

Hasbrouck Heights firefighters at work on Route 17.

Hasbrouck Heights Fire Rescue ("Chop Shop") members free driver in Route 17 crash.

ALSO SEE: A trash-hauling tractor-trailer tipped Friday on the Route 46 ramp to the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 80 in Ridgefield Park.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/ridgefieldpark/news/trash-toting-tractor-trailer-tips-on-route-46-ramp/797463/

Trash heap.

Jerry DeMarco

