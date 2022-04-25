Turnpike Gas Station Sells $10K Mega Millions Winner

A lottery ticket from the Friday, April 22 Mega Millions drawing was sold at a gas station on the New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County.

The $10,000 winner matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn.

The winning numbers were 07, 28, 29, 58, and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 10, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The ticket was purchased at Sunoco #701 on the New Jersey Turnpike Milepost 116E/115W, Ridgefield in Bergen County.

