Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge

Nearby Towns

News

Support Surges For Founding Owners Of Moonachie's Bazzarelli Restaurant

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Aldo Bazzarelli and Mr. John of Bazzarelli Restaurant in Moonachie
Aldo Bazzarelli and Mr. John of Bazzarelli Restaurant in Moonachie Photo Credit: Bazzarelli Restaurant

Messages of support came pouring Sunday night for the founding owners of Bazzarelli Restaurant in Moonachie.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page said Aldo Bazzarelli was intubated and "fighting for his life" while Mr. John -- his father-in-law -- was on oxygen but stable.

The pair started the restaurant together in 1971 making pizza at its former Moonachie Road location, while Aldo's wife, Costanza, watched their newborn baby with Angelina, Aldo's mother-in-law.

The restaurant, which later moved across the street to its current location at 117 Moonachie Road, closed to the public on March 23. It was expected to open Monday.

More than 200 customers, employees and nearby business owners commented on the restaurant's Facebook post Sunday night.

More than 200 customers, employees and nearby business owners commented on the restaurant's Facebook post Sunday night.

Bazzarelli Restaurant

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice!

Serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.