Support Surges For Founding Owners Of Moonachie's Bazzarelli Restaurant

Messages of support came pouring Sunday night for the founding owners of Bazzarelli Restaurant in Moonachie.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page said Aldo Bazzarelli was intubated and "fighting for his life" while Mr. John -- his father-in-law -- was on oxygen but stable.

The pair started the restaurant together in 1971 making pizza at its former Moonachie Road location, while Aldo's wife, Costanza, watched their newborn baby with Angelina, Aldo's mother-in-law.

The restaurant, which later moved across the street to its current location at 117 Moonachie Road, closed to the public on March 23. It was expected to open Monday.

More than 200 customers, employees and nearby business owners commented on the restaurant's Facebook post Sunday night.

