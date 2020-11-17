Prosecutor: Hasbrouck Heights Freight Mover, 40, Had 'Sexual Conduct' With Underage Teen

A 40-year-old freight mover from Hasbrouck Heights engaged in “sexual conduct” with an underage teen, authorities charged.

Damien Malvolta remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest by Hasbrouck Heights police the night before.

The department on Saturday “received information that [Malvolta] engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of sixteen,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Borough police notified Musella’s Special Victims Unit and an investigation followed, the prosecutor said.

Malvolta, who works as a transportation agent, is charged with sexual assault and endangerment through sexual conduct with a child.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.