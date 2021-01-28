Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge
News

Prosecutor: Bergen Detectives Find Several Ounces Of Cocaine In Route 95 Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Giancarlo Hernandez-Pichardo
Giancarlo Hernandez-Pichardo Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A deliveryman from Maryland was carrying several ounces of cocaine when he was stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives on Route 95 in Ridgefield Park, authorities said.

A Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack released Giancarlo Hernandez-Pichardo, 31, of Lanham, MD with conditions following his arrest Tuesday.

A Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 gave a positive indication and a search of his vehicle was conducted after Narcotics Task Force detectives stopped Hernandez-Pichardo, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They found 4½ ounces of coke and arrested him on charges of possession with the intent to distribute the drug, Musella said.

