Prosecutor: Bergen Detectives Find Several Ounces Of Cocaine In Route 95 Stop

A deliveryman from Maryland was carrying several ounces of cocaine when he was stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives on Route 95 in Ridgefield Park, authorities said.

A Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack released Giancarlo Hernandez-Pichardo, 31, of Lanham, MD with conditions following his arrest Tuesday.

A Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 gave a positive indication and a search of his vehicle was conducted after Narcotics Task Force detectives stopped Hernandez-Pichardo, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They found 4½ ounces of coke and arrested him on charges of possession with the intent to distribute the drug, Musella said.

