Police: Fleeing Route 46 Driver Injures Two In Wrong-Way Ridgefield Park Crash

A speeding driver led a Ridgefield Park police officer on a chase through village side streets before his coupe crashed into a pickup truck on the opposite side of the road, injuring its two occupants, authorities said.

Officer Brian Lyons tried to stop the BMW on westbound Route 46 shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, Lt. Arthur Jensen said.

The driver – Romy D. Fabre, 26, of Jamaica, Queens – then hit the gas and turned off the highway, Jensen said.

He eventually ended up heading south in the northbound lanes of the Main Street bypass when his vehicle collided with a Ford F350 pickup truck, the lieutenant said.

Fabre then bailed and tried to run before Sgt. William Morton nabbed him, Jensen said.

Fabre, who refused treatment for a hand injury, was arrested, processed and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

He remained there Sunday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on aggravated assault, assault by auto, leaving the scene of a crash, eluding and obstruction charges.

