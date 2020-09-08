Multi-Car Crash Knocks Concrete Across Route 17, DWI Driver Hit With 5 Auto Assault Charges

A North Bergen driver was under the influence when he ran a stop sign and caused a chain-reaction crash that sent chunks of concrete median onto Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights and six people -- including himself -- to the hospital, authorities said.

Hamilton Tobar-Arias, 32, was headed down Henry Street when his car hit a curbed island, continued across the southbound highway and slammed into the median around 1 a.m. Monday, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

The impact sent chunks of Route 17 onto the northbound side, causing a three-car collision that injured four people, Colaneri said.

A southbound car then hit Tobar-Arias’s vehicle, injuring that driver, as well, the lieutenant said.

All five victims were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, as was Tobar-Arias, who Colaneri said refused to submit to DWI testing.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, he said.

Police, who obtained a subpoena to have blood drawn for testing, charged Tobar-Arias with five counts of assault by auto and DWI.

His vehicle was impounded and he was released to a family member under John’s Law once his hospitalization was completed, the lieutenant said.

Both lanes of Route 17 were shut down in the area for the cleanup and investigation.

Hasbrouck Heights firefighters/EMS and Wood-Ridge police assisted. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Belfi’s Towing removed the vehicles.

