Firefighter Falls Through Floor In Hasbrouck Heights Blaze

A firefighter escaped serious injury when he fell through the second floor of a Hasbrouck Heights house during a Monday night blaze, responders said.
The firefighter was hospitalized with what were characterized as minor injuries following the mayday call on Henry Street, they said.
The three-alarm blaze broke out on the second floor of the unoccupied, 2½-story home before quickly extending shortly after 7 p.m.
Firefighters had it knocked down in under an hour.
The cause wasn't immediately determined.
ALL PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
