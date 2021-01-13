Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge

Nearby Towns

News

Driver, 81, Critical In Medical Episode That Caused Wood-Ridge Crash, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
HUMC paramedics
HUMC paramedics Photo Credit: Demonracer2 (Mark Rosetti)

An 81-year-old driver was in critical condition after he suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, Wood-Ridge police said.

The victims was headed north on Hackensack Street when he blacked out shortly after noon Monday, Detective Lt. Joseph Biamonte said.

His 2016 Ford Escape then struck a building at the corner of Moonachie Avenue at a low rate of speed, Biamonte said.

Officer Timothy Janz, Lt. Jim Witkowski, Lt. William Wolfsohn, paramedics from Hackensack University Medical Center Wood-Ridge firefighters began life-saving measures before the victim was taken to HUMC, the lieutenant said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice!

Serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.