COLD CASE: Ex-Cons Charged With Robbing Ridgefield Park Man

Two ex-cons were charged with pistol-whipping a Ridgefield Park during a robbery outside his home last year.

Thomas Parker Sr., 47, was arrested Wednesday following a raid of of his East Harlem, NY, apartment, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Parker remained held in the city pending extradition to New Jersey, where he was expected to join Arrin Barber, 53, of Irvington in the Bergen County Jail.

Parker had been arrested outside his home this past June and has remained jailed since then, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Barber struck the 54-year-old victim several times in the head with a silver handgun in the parking lot of his townhouse at the end of tiny Birch Street off Teaneck Road near Route 46 on Oct. 31, 2020, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

Parker and Barber, who records show had served time for attempted murder, fled with $300 cash, cellphone and keys, the complaint says.

Security cameras captured the robbery, it says, adding that the victim was treated at a local hospital for cuts on the back of his head.

Both Barber and Parker are charged with armed robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault, burglary and weapons offenses, including being convicted felons in possession of firearms.

Musella said members of his Special Investigations Squad worked with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Ridgefield Park police and the NYPD to identify and arrest the defendants.

