Body Of Woman Found In Barrel On Bergen Street Was Carted Out Of NYC Building, Report Says

A woman whose body was found stuffed into a barrel on a Ridgefield Park street corner was reportedly carted out of a building on Wall Street the night before.

The victim, whose naked body was found in a 55-gallon drum last Friday morning, was identified as Nicole Flanagan, 42, by a family member who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Surveillance video captured images of a man rolling the barrel with Flanagan’s body in it out of an apartment building in Manhattan’s Financial District the night before, The New York Post reported Thursday.

The barrel was loaded into a U-Haul van, the Post reported, adding that sources identified the man in the video as a member of a Queens-based gang known as SNOW.

The container eventually was left with the trash on Hobart Street at the corner of Teaneck Road.

Trash haulers ignored the barrel because it wasn't standard and emptied the other containers, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

Temperatures were pushing toward triple digits when the stench eventually brought a police officer who opened the barrel, saw what was inside and closed it, the source said. The area was cordoned off and the barrel was brought to the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office, he said. READ MORE....

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating along with the NYPD, village police and other law enforcement agencies.

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Chief of Detectives Jason Love said Thursday that his detectives are “actively investigating and do not have anything further to release at this time.”

The barrel was found on the southwest corner of Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park. FACEBOOK

The New York Post, quoting law enforcement sources, reported Thursday that Flanagan worked as an escort and was identified through fingerprints.

Her family member confirmed that Flanagan – who previously had addresses in Greenwich and Stamford, CT, as well as Plymouth, PA -- had a criminal record.

A computer check confirmed arrests for offenses that included assault, child endangerment, criminal mischief, probation violations and failing to appear in court.

Nicole Flanagan FAMILY PHOTO

