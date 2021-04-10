Bergen Teacher’s Stalker Slashed Tire, Yelled ‘School Shooter!’ Police Charge

A Wood-Ridge man was charged with stalking a schoolteacher after police said he slashed the tire of a man he believed she was involved with and drove around a local apartment complex shouting “school shooter!”

Francis R. Lucas III, 32, remained in police custody at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus on Saturday, more than a week after he was arrested.

Police got 911 calls from residents on April 1 that a man had been driving around Avalon at Wesmont Station shouting the threats.

After obtaining a license plate number, Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano Jr. and Officers Joseph Vitkovsky and Devin Ochiuzzo found Lucas at the nearby low-income Ingerman at Wesmont Station complex, Detective Lt. Joseph Biamonte said.

Lucas was “acting irrationally and experiencing mood swings,” Biamonte said. "He also threatened to harm himself."

Lucas initially was taken to Bergen New Bridge for his own safety, the lieutenant said.

Meanwhile, Detective Sgt. Matthew Mueller and Detective David Marchitelli began investigating, he said.

Eventually, an alarming pattern emerged of incidents involving an area schoolteacher who’d moved from Wood-Ridge and works in another district.

These included Lucas using a folding knife to slash the tire of a man whom he'd mistakenly believed she was involved with, according to a criminal complaint. Lucas had also badgered him in February, the victim told police.

Lucas also reportedly was spotted near the teacher’s new home.

"Due to the efforts of the patrol division, the detective bureau and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, probable cause was established for the formal charging of [the] crimes," Biamonte said.

These include causing a false public alarm, stalking, criminal mischief and weapons possession, he said.

Anyone who may have information about other possible incidents related to the case was asked to contact Wood-Ridge police: (201) 939-0476.

