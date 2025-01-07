Neighbor, Step-Dad Free Woman Held Captive By Ex-BF For Days In Little Ferry: Cops

The victim told police she was invited to Michael Zapata Ospina’s home on Mehrhof Road in Little Ferry to celebrate the holiday. According to her statement, the trouble began the morning of New Year’s Day, when Zapata Ospina became aggressive, calling her derogatory names and physically restraining her from leaving the house.

“When she said she was going to leave, the suspect grabbed her arm and told her, ‘You’re not leaving,’” police said in the report. The victim also stated that Zapata Ospina took her cell phone and keys, preventing her from contacting authorities.

The victim explained that she spent the night at the home and tried again to leave on Jan. 2. She claimed Zapata Ospina refused to let her go, even escorting her to the bathroom and waiting outside while she showered.

The victim said that Zapata Ospina's mother asked what she was still doing there and she told her that her son wouldn't let her leave, even though she had to go to work, police said.

"Wait it out 'till he calms down," the woman allegedly told the victim. "You know how aggressive he gets."

At one point, the victim was able to speak with Zapata Ospina’s stepfather, who was ill and lying in a nearby bedroom, police said. She told him she was being held against her will and that Zapata Ospina had threatened to kill her. The stepfather then contacted a neighbor for help, and together they restrained Zapata Ospina, allowing the victim to escape in a taxi.

The ordeal didn’t end there. On Friday, Jan. 3, the victim reportedly went to Zapata Ospina’s workplace in Fort Lee to retrieve her belongings. While there, she received a WhatsApp voice recording in which Zapata Ospina allegedly threatened to kill her if they crossed paths again.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Zapata Ospina’s arrest. He was taken into custody, processed, and remanded to Bergen County Jail.

Records show that Zapata Opsina, a Colombian national, was seized by immigration officials and is being held in an Elizabeth facility.

Zapata Ospina faces charges of criminal restraint and making terroristic threats out of Little Ferry.

