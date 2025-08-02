Magnitude 3.0 Earthquake Shakes Hasbrouck Heights, Felt Across NYC Region: USGS

The quake struck at 10 kilometers below the surface, northeast of Hasbrouck Heights in Bergen County, at 10:22 p.m. local time, according to the USGS.

Residents across North Jersey and as far south as Trenton reported feeling the tremor, with many in Harrison taking to social media to share their surprise over the shaking. Reports also came in from as far north as Westchester and Rockland counties in New York.

The USGS recorded the quake at 0 kilometers northeast of Hasbrouck Heights, making it a shallow event likely responsible for the widespread reports of shaking.

Though relatively minor in strength, the tremor served as a startling reminder that earthquakes, while rare in New Jersey, can still be widely felt.

Earthquakes of this size are small globally but can be felt widely in the eastern United States due to efficient seismic wave propagation in the region, the USGS said.

Officials noted that while the Aug. 2 quake was not an aftershock of the larger magnitude 4.8 earthquake that struck near Tewksbury in April 2024, the region has a history of seismic activity. Since 1950, 43 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater have occurred within 250 kilometers of Hasbrouck Heights.

No injuries or major damage have been reported.

This is a developing story.

