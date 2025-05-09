Lotto Player Makes $78K Off $10 Ticket Sold In Carlstadt

The winning ticket was sold at Flavor Mart and More, 362 Garden St. in Carlstadt, on the rainy morning of Friday, May 9, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The player bought a $10 Garden State Bingo Fast Play ticket, which captured 100% of the jackpot, officials said.

The jackpot has since reset to its base of $10,000.

Fast Play Progressive tickets are available at any lottery retailer. Players can check instantly to see if they’ve won.

For more information on Fast Play games and current jackpots, visit the New Jersey Lottery website.

