Little Ferry Is Getting A New Middle School, District Breaks Ground This Weekend

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 31 at 1 p.m., as they prepare to begin construction on the new facility. Participants are asked to meet at Memorial School (130 Liberty St.) and walk across the street to the site, assisted by a crossing guard.

The new school will be a three-story, 64,000-square-foot building, expected to open in 2027. It will give the district’s middle grade students a permanent home for the first time since Washington School closed in 2018.

Since then, many students have been learning in trailers and moving between buildings multiple times a day for lunch, gym, and special subjects. The LFPS system serves 850 students.

A bond referendum to fund the project passed in March 2024. Since then, the Board of Education and administration have worked to finalize plans, prep the site, and include flood-mitigation measures to minimize stormwater issues.

On April 14, the Board awarded the construction bid to Dobco Group, a key milestone on what the district calls a project “that will shape the future of our district for generations to come.”

For families unable to attend the event, photos will be shared online. A dedicated website—www.lfboe.org/littleferryfuture—will provide updates, photos, and answers to frequently asked questions.

