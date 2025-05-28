Last Call: Best Friends' Brewery Leaving Little Ferry Spot After 10 Years, No New Home (Yet)

Brix City Brewing, which touts itself as Bergen County’s first full-production craft brewery, is preparing to leave its longtime home at 4 Alsan Way in Little Ferry after 10 years of pouring pints, perfecting recipes, and building a devoted local following.

“This is our LAST WEEK at 4 Alsan Way before we leave our home for the past 10 years for good,” the brewery said on Facebook on May 25. “Our last day here is Thursday, May 29th, so come by the taproom and raise a glass with us to all the unforgettable memories.”

The farewell is bittersweet—because for now, there’s no new location lined up.

“We do not have a new taproom location secured yet,” the brewery wrote in a May 19 update. “We are actively searching, but we want to take the time to find the right space—something that meets all of our needs and allows us to continue doing what we love at the highest level.”

According to the Brix City Brewing website, the idea started in 2010 when longtime friends Joe and Pete purchased their first home brew kit. The site says, “They didn't realize it yet but this would become the beginning of Brix City Brewing.”

“From then on most of their free time was spent brewing (and drinking) beer. Before long, the two decided to turn their hobby into a career and they began developing plans to open their own brewery,” the website says.

Joe and Pete, who both grew up in Bergen County, “decided local Little Ferry would be the perfect place for their brewery to call home,” the site continues. “In May 2015, after months of renovations, hard work, and spilled beer, Brix City Brewing officially opened its doors!”

To cap off their decade at the Little Ferry location, the brewery is holding a timed online auction for anyone interested in buying used brewhouse equipment, warehouse supplies, or delivery vans. The auction goes live at 11 a.m. on May 30, the brewery said on Facebook.

There’s still time to stop in, sip something cold, and toast the taproom one last time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.