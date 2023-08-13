Has. Heights Man Killed Wife, Staged Robbery In Hopes Of Cover-Up: Prosecutor

Michael Manis, of Hasbrouck Heights, called 911 saying he had just come home and found his wife dead at their Hamilton Avenue home, around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation found that Manis had actually killed his wife and then staged a robbery to cover up the homicide, Musella said.

Manis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, disturbing/desecrating human remains, hindering apprehension and false report to law enforcement on Sunday, Aug. 13, Musella said.

