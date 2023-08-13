Mostly Cloudy 82°

Has. Heights Man Killed Wife, Staged Robbery In Hopes Of Cover-Up: Prosecutor

A 71-year-old Bergen County man has been charged with murder on accusations he killed his wife then tried to cover up the crime scene, authorities said.

Bergen County Sheriff's Office BCI.
Bergen County Sheriff's Office BCI. Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Facbeook
Cecilia Levine
Michael Manis, of Hasbrouck Heights, called 911 saying he had just come home and found his wife dead at their Hamilton Avenue home, around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation found that Manis had actually killed his wife and then staged a robbery to cover up the homicide, Musella said.

Manis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, disturbing/desecrating human remains, hindering apprehension and false report to law enforcement on Sunday, Aug. 13, Musella said.

