The two-alarm fire broke out in the basement apartment of the multi-family 4th Street home just off Central Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. May 7.

It extended to the first and second floors before it was fully extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.