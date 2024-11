Chiefs 60, 61, 62, and Squad 1 from the Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department arrived at the scene on Terrace Avenue to find the driver had already exited the overturned vehicle without any injuries, the department said on Facebook.

Despite the crash's severity, no additional medical assistance was required at the scene.

Officials have not released further details regarding the cause of the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.