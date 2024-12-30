Person Extricated In Hasbrouck Heights Crash, Firefighters Say

After clearing a gas leak on Raymond Street, Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department units were dispatched to the Boulevard in front of Borough Hall for a motor vehicle accident involving possible entrapment.

Chief 62 arrived at the scene to find one person trapped inside a vehicle and immediately transmitted a 10-30 for assistance, the department said on Facebook. Crews from Squad 1 and Engine 2 worked together to stabilize the vehicle and safely extricate the patient, according to the department.

Photos from the scene show a blue Jeep Wrangler that collided with a Mazda SUV with airbag deployment.

The rescue effort was part of a coordinated response by Chiefs 61 and 62, Squad 1, and Engine 2. Details about the condition of the individual rescued have not been released.

