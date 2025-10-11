Driver Extricated In Fiery Route 17 Hasbrouck Heights Crash, FD Says

The crash happened near Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights around 11 p.m., the borough's fire department said. The collision involved multiple vehicles and a report of entrapment, according to the department.

“Chiefs on the scene confirmed the heavily trapped driver, who was also unconscious,” the department said in a statement.

The Wood-Ridge Fire Department responded to assist.

The driver was extricated and transferred over to EMS, the department said.

Daily Voice has reached out to local police for details.

