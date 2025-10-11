Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Driver Extricated In Fiery Route 17 Hasbrouck Heights Crash, FD Says

Firefighters rescued a trapped driver following a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 north late Friday, Oct. 10, they said.

 Photo Credit: Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened near Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights around 11 p.m., the borough's fire department said. The collision involved multiple vehicles and a report of entrapment, according to the department.

“Chiefs on the scene confirmed the heavily trapped driver, who was also unconscious,” the department said in a statement.

The Wood-Ridge Fire Department responded to assist.

The driver was extricated and transferred over to EMS, the department said.

Daily Voice has reached out to local police for details.

