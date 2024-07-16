Driver, 33, Surrenders In Serious Hit-Run Little Ferry Hit-Run Crash, Prosecutor Says

Miguel A. Delacruz Romero was behind the wheel of a 2019 Dodge pickup truck and was heading east when he rear-ended a 2022 Toyota Sedan at the Bergen Turnpike intersection, just after 3:05 a.m. on Sunday, July 14 in Little Ferry, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The occupant of the Toyota was hospitalized with serious injuries as Romero fled, Musella said.

Romero surrendered to police in Little Ferry on Monday, July 15 and was charged with third-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, and issued summonses for related motor vehicle offenses.

