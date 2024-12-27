Christmas Fire Steals 45+ Years Of Memories From Ridgefield Park Couple

Donovan and Terry Blades narrowly escaped the flames that engulfed their house on Emerson Street, leaving them with nothing but the pajamas they were wearing, according to a GoFundMe launched by their son, Aaron Blades.

The fire, which broke out around 11 a.m., quickly spread, leaving their home uninhabitable and claiming all their belongings, including cherished family keepsakes. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the emotional and material losses have been devastating.

"They have lost all of their material belongings including clothing, personal care items, and family keepsakes," Aaron wrote. "Most importantly, the 45+ years of memories created in this home cannot be replaced."

The Blades family is known in their community for their hospitality and generosity, often treating visitors as family. Now, retired and on fixed incomes, they are asking for support.

“We ask for continued prayers for our parents and family,” Aaron shared. “During this time of transition, any help is much needed and greatly appreciated.”

The GoFundMe campaign aims to help Donovan and Terry rebuild their lives. In addition to financial donations, the family is seeking clothing, personal care items, and other essentials. Those interested in donating items can contact Aaron or Ashley Blades via Facebook Messenger for coordination.

Click here to donate to the Blades family. The family also encourages supporters to share the link to spread the word.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.