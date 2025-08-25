Bullet Missed, But Knife Didn’t: Man Wanted In Brutal Has Heights Attack, Officials Say

Yusef E. Muhammad, 33, stabbed a 33-year-old woman multiple times in the torso and fired a handgun at the victim just before stabbing her but she dodged the bullet, while in a parked vehicle in Hasbrouck Heights on Aug. 18, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Muhammad drove the victim in her vehicle to HMH Hackensack University Medical Center at approximately 9:25 p.m. and then drove off, Musella said. The vehicle was later recovered by law enforcement on Duffield Avenue in Jersey City, the prosecutor said.

The victim underwent emergency surgery and survived.

Following an investigation, Muhammad was charged with first-degree attempted murder and various weapons offenses. He remains at large as of press time.

