Armed Duo Sought In Overnight Gas Station Robbery Spree On Separate Highways In Bergen, Passaic

Two bandits robbed multiple gas stations in Bergen and Passaic counties at gunpoint shortly before dawn on Sunday, responders said.

The BP on eastbound Route 3 in Clifton was held up at 5 a.m. Jan. 7. One of the robbers had a handgun, the attendant told police.

Less than 10 minutes later a similar gunpoint robbery occurred at the Shell station on northbound Route 3 off the corner of Malcolm Avenue.

The third holdup occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. at a gas station on Route 46 in LIttle Ferry.

Police believed the same bandits were involved. They fled in what witnesses said was a black Kia Sorrento. It was too soon to tell what, or how much, they got away with.

No injuries were reported.

