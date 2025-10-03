Adopted, Returned, Forgotten: Dog Raised In Bergen Shelter Is More Ready Than Ever For Family

The 3-year-old pit mix came to the Bergen County Animal Shelter in March 2023, surrendered at just 8 months old because he and a Yorkie in the house weren’t getting along, Shelter Manager Meg Tedeschi said.

Since then, the goofy, block-headed pup has been adopted out — and returned — more than once. In one home, he got so excited during a brushing session that he accidentally nipped the woman’s hand, so she brought him back. Another time, he was reclaimed by his original owner, only to end up back in the shelter months later as a stray.

“This dog has had a really unfair run,” Tedeschi said. “The story is so messed up. He’s so sweet, he’s smart, but absolutely like a goofball. He just wants to play — he's a big ball of mush.”

Unlike all of his owners, the Bergen County Animal Shelter has never given up on Legend. Instead, they doubled down.

Legend is spending four days a week at Behavior Plus in River Edge, where trainers are teaching him leash skills, obedience commands, and how to relax outside of the kennel.

“Legend is a tank on a leash. A tank,” Tedeschi said. “He’s learning how to leash walk, which opens him up to more potential adopters.”

Trainer Rob Johnson said the difference has been remarkable.

“Legend has been coming a month and a half,” Johnson said. “No issues otherwise — it’s the initial first five minutes of him coming out and being excited, but once you get him focused, he walks beautifully."

Both Johnson and Tedeschi noticed that Legend has gotten significantly softer since starting at Behavior Plus, and both agree he's ready to be adopted to the right person.

Legend’s ideal owner, Johnson said, would have to be active, enjoy walks or hikes, and have a lot of love to give.

"He’s sweet as can be, Johnson said. "He plays with the other dogs. He’s not aggressive in any way shape or form.”

At the shelter, staff say Legend is already in better spirits. The training gets him out of the kennel, relieves stress, and reminds him how to just be a dog.

“We’re not just a shelter," Tedeschi said. "We’re not just holding the animals and getting them into homes. We’re trying to enrich their lives. Make them more adoptable. We care. They’re not just another animal here.”

For now, the big block-headed pup with the goofy grin keeps waiting.

Could you be Legend's forever family? Click here to apply.

