6 Injured In Crash Involving Vans, Tractor Trailers On Route 80 Ramp In Ridgefield Park: Njsp

Six people were injured in a four-vehicle crash involving two vans and two tractor-trailers on Route 80 in Bergen County early Thursday, May 15, New Jersey State Police said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
The crash occurred at 4:18 a.m. on the eastbound exit 68A ramp at milepost 68, according to NJSP Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

The crash involved two passenger vans, causing two tractor-trailers to lose directional control and jackknife, Sgt. Lebron said in a statement.

Out of 17 occupants, six sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

