216-Unit Luxury Building Breaks Ground At Bergen County’s Overpeck Corporate Center

KABR Group and Hornrock Properties broke ground earlier this month on the six-story complex, marking a major milestone for the mixed-use campus, according to a press release from Cahn PR.

Set along the banks of Overpeck Creek and next to the 805-acre Overpeck County Park, the project will feature modern apartments, 2,000 square feet of retail space, and 22 affordable homes.

Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners, the building will include studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, an outdoor pool, fitness center, coworking space, café, golf simulator, pet spa, and children’s playroom. Residents will have garage parking with EV charging stations and walking access to Overpeck County Park.

“95 Challenger Road represents an exciting next chapter for Overpeck Corporate Center,” said Michael Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer of KABR Group. “For more than a decade, KABR has been deeply invested in this campus, owning and managing commercial assets that have made it a premier destination for businesses. With this new ground-up multi-family building, we’re complementing that legacy, creating a vibrant, mixed-use environment where people can live, work, and enjoy the amenities of the property and surrounding area.”

Hornrock Properties Principal David Hornblass praised local leaders for supporting the long-planned project.

Ridgefield Park Mayor Adam MacNeill said the development will transform the area.

“This partnership stands ready to transform a challenging site into one of North Jersey's premier living destinations,” MacNeill said. “With its ideal location near beautiful county park and unbeatable proximity to New York City, this development truly offers the best of both worlds.”

The site sits off the New Jersey Turnpike and Interstate 80 with easy access to the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln and Holland tunnels, and nearby Hudson River waterfronts including Fort Lee, Edgewater, and Hoboken.

KABR also controls 64 Challenger Road, where plans are underway for a second multi-family building, the developers said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.