Westwood Youth Sports Coach Arrested For Assaulting Athlete: Cops

On Thursday, May 15, Washington Township police received a report that a juvenile had been hurt by their coach, Ruben Baerga, 62, of Westwood, according to a news release from the department.

Baerga works for the private organization New Jersey Striders, which is not affiliated with the Westwood Regional School District, police said.

Baerga was arrested by officers following an investigation that included video evidence, police said.

Baerga was charged with endangering the welfare of a child (2nd degree), cruelty/neglect of a child (4th degree), and simple assault, police said.

He was lodged at Bergen County Jail, where he is awaiting his court date.

Daily Voice has reached out to NJ Striders for comment. According to its website, NJ Striders is a non-profit track and field club with members across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Athletes of all ages compete in local and national races and meets, the website says.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.