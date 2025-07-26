Westwood Middle Schooler Dies, District Confirms

The child, a student at Westwood Regional Middle School, died on Friday, July 25, 2025, according to school officials and a Meal Train page launched in the family's honor.

As of Saturday, July 26, more than $5,900 had been raised, and neighbors have signed up to provide meals for the family with drop-off hours listed from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the need to come together as a community for a family that is newer to Westwood and lost their 12-year-old daughter,” organizers wrote. “If you feel led to cook a meal, order a meal or pray for the family, please do.”

In a letter sent to families across the district, Superintendent Dr. Patrick J. McQueeney said:

“It is with deep sadness that I share news of a tragic loss involving a student from Westwood Regional Middle School. This heartbreaking news touches all of us, and during this incredibly difficult time, our priority is to care for and support our students, staff, and families in every way we can.”

“Although school is not currently in session,” Dr. McQueeney said, “we recognize that many students, staff, and families may need support. The district is arranging for counseling and mental health resources to be made available next week for anyone in our school community who may need them.”

Westwood Regional Middle School Interim Principal Mrs. Luisa Tamburri also signed the letter, encouraging families to check in with their children:

“Reassure them that it’s okay to be upset, and let them know they are never alone. If you feel your child may need additional support, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

The school community said it remains committed to supporting students and families as they begin the grieving and healing process.

