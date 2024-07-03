Westwood HS Brawl: Names Released In Police Documents

As previously reported by Daily Voice, two graduating students and 11 of their family members were slapped with a total of 25 charges including assault, disorderly conduct, failure to disperse, and obstruction, following the fights on Thursday, June 20, Washington Township Police Chief John Calamari said.

In accordance with the Open Public Records Act, Daily Voice obtained the names of most of the individuals charged. According to the complaints, the following individuals were charged:

Diandre D Mikell, of Westwood: Simple assault by causing bodily injury to a juvenile, specifically by grabbing her upper torso, sweeping her legs out from underneath her, and using his full body weight to bring her to the ground; Mikell is further accused of rioting/failure to disperse specifically for pushing a Washington Township police officer then jumping over a fence in an attempt to “go after” a victim/actor involved in the brawls; recklessly creating risk of public annoyance/alarm by fighting; preventing an officer from performing a specific function.

Jason E Mikell, of Teaneck: Rioting/failure to disperse by refusing a direct order from a police officer to leave the area after being involved in a brawl, shoving a Washington Township officer out of his way multiple times in an attempt to reach victims/actors involved; recklessly creating risk of public annoyance/alarm by fighting; preventing an officer from performing a specific function.

Shada C. Robinson, of Westwood: Rioting/failure to disperse specifically by refusing a direct order from a Washington Township officer to leave after the brawl; pushing a Washington two officer out of her way multiple times in an attempt to reach the victims/actors involved.

Jonathan S. Mingo, of Teaneck: Rioting/failure to disperse specifically by refusing a direct order from an officer to leave after the brawl and pushing an officer out of his way multiple times in order to reach the victims/actors involved.

Sonia B. Williams, of Westwood: Rioting/failure to disperse specifically by refusing a direct order from an officer to leave after the brawl that she was involved in; recklessly creating public annoyance or alarm by involving herself in the brawl.

Tiana I Little, of Paterson: Rioting/failure to leave upon official order after the brawl that she was involved in; recklessly creating public annoyance or alarm by involving herself in the brawl.

Jatoya N. Maynor, of Teaneck: Rioting/failure to leave upon official order after the brawl that she was involved in; recklessly creating public annoyance or alarm by involving herself in the brawl.

Jasmin N. Mikell, of Teaneck: Rioting/failure to leave upon official order after the brawl that she was involved in.

Rebekah A Barnes-Lee, of Paterson: Simple assault by causing bodily injury to a victim by striking her in the head and kicking her while she was on the ground; engaging in fighting/threatening by involving herself in the brawl.

Xavier L Goodson, of New Milford: Recklessly causing public annoyance or alarm by fighting, specifically by shoving an officer in an attempt to reach the victims/actors involved.

According to local police, at least one person was injured and taken to a hospital, while multiple others were treated on scene and refused further medical attention, police said.

"This was supposed to be an enjoyable night that the Westwood High School Senior class worked hard for and have been waiting for, which has been tainted due to the egregious behavior by some," the department said.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, and police said they're reviewing footage and taking witness statements for a "complete and thorough" investigation.

"Congratulations to the Class of 2024!" the Westwood Regional School District said on Facebook. "I am so proud of each and everyone you. It is an honor to serve as your principal and to be part of this amazing community. I refuse to allow anything to take away from that. Go Cards!"

Police in Hillsdale, Westwood, Old Tappan, Oradell, Emerson, River Vale, Waldwick, Ho-Ho-Kus, Ridgewood, Paramus, and the Bergen County Sheriff's office responded.

The Washington Township Volunteer Ambulance Corp, Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corp and the River Vale Volunteer Ambulance Corp treated those who were injured.

