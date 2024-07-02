Fair 82°

Westwood Gas Attendant, 30, Inflated Prices At Park Ridge Station, Police Say

A 30-year-old gas attendant is facing charges after police said he inflated prices at a Bergen County station.

Delta Station (file photo)

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Park Ridge police received complaints that an attendant at the Delta Gas station was fraudulently charging customers by inflating gasoline charges when receiving fuel. 

The attendant, a 30-year-old Westwood man who police did not identify by name, would manually charge more money via credit card than actually pumped, according to Park Ridge police. 

If the motorist noticed the discrepancy in price, the attendant would pretend it was an accidental mistake and remedy the situation by giving a cash refund for the difference, according to police.

The attendant was charged with theft by deception, a disorderly persons offense.

"We remind citizens to always be aware of the refueling process and watch the final price and final charge on your credit card," police said. 

"Based on our investigation, we believe the owner of the local gas station was unaware that the attendant was defrauding motorists."

