Washington Township Woman Explores What's Really Important In New Kid's Book

Taylor, of Washington Township (Bergen County), is the author of "Just Enough," a book inspired by her five nieces and nephews. The main character Elenor is named after her grandmother and an aunt character is based on Taylor.

In "Just Enough," Elenor, a bunny, loves her possessions but it makes her room too messy. When she loses her blanket, Elenor is shattered, but with her family, she realizes the importance of taking care of what is most important in life.

The book came about during the pandemic, when Taylor was stuck in lockdown, missing her family back in Montana and being unable to perform her first love, standup comedy. Being locked down in her Manhattan apartment during the pandemic allowed Taylor to evaluate the things she had in her life and what was really important to her.

"This was a passion project for me," Taylor, who lives in Washington Township, said. "It kind of came out fully written. It's really special to me."

"Just Enough" is a celebration of the minimalist lifestyle, which Taylor has embraced. Taylor always aims to focus on the time she spends with her loved ones rather than on material possessions.

"It's a powerful message to give to a child," Taylor said. "It's about the people we have in our lives, not the things."

Taylor said her nieces and nephews were always surprised to find out she traveled really light, often only bringing with a backpack with her.

"When I come home from a trip, I bring back stories and adventures," Taylor said.

Taylor said her nieces and nephews, who range from nine to 15, read the book throughout Taylor's writing process and were able to see themselves in it.

"They are the best focus group you can imagine," Taylor said.

Taylor is also embracing her new Jersey home. Having been born and raised in Montana, she said she appreciates getting to live the small town life again in Washington Township.

"It's been really wonderful," Taylor said. "I've gotten to explore Bergen County and meet some wonderful neighbors. I grew up attached to the smaller slower pace and I'm happy to get back to that."

Bergen County also has an abundance of independent bookstores, with Taylor hosting an event at the Bergen Book Studio in Hillsdale on Saturday, May 6. Taylor is hosting a launch party at the Ridgewood Woman's Club on Sunday, April 30 at 11 a.m. with all proceeds going to Reading is Fundamental.

"I was such an avid reader as a child," Taylor said. "Local bookstores are a safe space."

