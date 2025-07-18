Two Gaping Sinkholes Shut Down Bergen County Roads (Photos)

On Thursday afternoon, July 17, a 10-by-10-foot sinkhole opened up on North Franklin Turnpike between Blauvelt Avenue and Hollywood Avenue in Ho-Ho-Kus, officials said.

The Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department closed the roadway indefinitely. The County of Bergen, which maintains the street, was expected to send officials to the scene late in the day to assess the damage and determine next steps, according to incident reporter Boyd A. Loving.

Police remained on site providing traffic and pedestrian control.

Then, early the following morning, Friday, July 18, a second sinkhole appeared just a few miles away.

A Ridgewood resident walking on North Monroe Street, near Patricia Court, called police around 6 a.m. to report the road beginning to give way, Loving said.

A Ridgewood Patrol Division officer and Ridgewood Emergency Services member arrived and immediately shut down North Monroe Street between Wellington Road and Shelbourne Terrace, Loving reported.

No injuries or vehicle damage were reported, and no timeline was given for repairs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.