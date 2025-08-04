TV Star’s Toy Store Booted From Westwood Building — What’s Next For Hollywood Heroes?

The move at Hollywood Heroes at 7 Bergen St., in Westwood, comes as construction on the building begins earlier than expected, forcing the business to vacate starting the first week of September.

Hollywood Heroes was founded by Jordan Hembrough, a longtime collector and former Travel Channel host of the hit series "Toy Hunter." The store has served the Bergen County toy community since 2014, offering rare and vintage items spanning TV, film, and video games.

“This is an incredibly emotional time for all of us Hollywood Heroes,” the store wrote in a July 22 announcement. “We are so proud and fortunate to have called Westwood our home for more than 12 years.”

While the store will shutter temporarily, fans and collectors can still shop from home at www.hollywoodheroes.com. Over the next few weeks, the store will be clearing inventory with what it calls “amazing deals.”

“We would love to see your faces again, even if it’s just to stop and ‘Say Hello,’” the shop said.

Hembrough has worked with major brands including Hasbro, Mattel, DC Comics, and Marvel, and he’s made appearances on Good Morning America, Baggage Battles, The Toys That Built America, and Our Star Wars Stories for Lucasfilm.

According to the store, construction is expected to take about eight months. The plan is to move back in once it's complete.

“If you have items with us that are being held, you need to retrieve them by Sept. 1,” the store noted. “Not goodbye forever, but goodbye for now.”

Hollywood Heroes is still buying toys and welcomes collections.

