Support Swells For Dying Pascack Valley Teen

LJ was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 16 in February, with recent scans having shown the cancer metastasized, according to a GoFundMe page for him and his family.

The teen went into hospice two weeks ago and has faith he can defeat his cancer. His parents, Cris and Lamont, have created a bucket list for him.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 20, almost $28,000 has been raised for the Alstons.

"LJ is in our prayers," said one supporter. "Cancer stinks. Never give up. God bless you and your family."

