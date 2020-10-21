COVID-19: Bergen County High School Goes Remote For One Week

Another Bergen County high school has switched to remote learning after one individual returned a positive COVID-19 test.

A non-teaching staff member at the Park Ridge Junior-Senior High School returned a positive rapid test according to a letter from officials sent Oct. 13. On Oct. 19, the community received an update saying the test was a lab-confirmed positive.

Classes were being held remotely at the school from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26. Hybrid learning was expected to resume Oct. 27.After-school activities and athletics were also cancelled.

The decision to go remote was made by the county's health department out of an abundance of caution, Superintendent Robert M. Gamper said in a letter sent Monday.

Other Bergen County schools that closed due to the virus this week include the entire Westwood Regional School District, Glen Rock High School, Ramapo High School, Pascack Valley Regional High School and Pascack Hills High School.

Elementary schools in Fair Lawn and Montvale also reported positive cases, but did not close. A River Dell High School student tested positive but the school will also remain open.

All individuals who tested positive are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.