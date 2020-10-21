Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Return to your home site

Menu

Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Nearby Towns

  • Northern Highlands
    serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick
  • Northern Valley
    serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
  • Paramus
    serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Schools

COVID-19: Bergen County High School Goes Remote For One Week

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Park Ridge High School
Park Ridge High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Another Bergen County high school has switched to remote learning after one individual returned a positive COVID-19 test.

A non-teaching staff member at the Park Ridge Junior-Senior High School returned a positive rapid test according to a letter from officials sent Oct. 13. On Oct. 19, the community received an update saying the test was a lab-confirmed positive.

Classes were being held remotely at the school from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26. Hybrid learning was expected to resume Oct. 27.After-school activities and athletics were also cancelled.

The decision to go remote was made by the county's health department out of an abundance of caution, Superintendent Robert M. Gamper said in a letter sent Monday.

Other Bergen County schools that closed due to the virus this week include the entire Westwood Regional School District, Glen Rock High School, Ramapo High School, Pascack Valley Regional High School and Pascack Hills High School.

Elementary schools in Fair Lawn and Montvale also reported positive cases, but did not close. A River Dell High School student tested positive but the school will also remain open.

All individuals who tested positive are required to quarantine for 14 days.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Pascack Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.