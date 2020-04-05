Hillsdale's Golden Dynasty For Sale

Chinese restaurant and lounge Golden Dynasty in Hillsdale is up for sale, reports say.

The 5,100 square foot facility, which has three floors and features a full kitchen and bar, LoopNet reports.

Opened in 1991, the restaurant’s has been temporarily closed with a menu including casual classic Chinese fare as well as cocktails, sushi and Cantonese food.

The building, located at 295 Kinderkamack Road, was put on the market May 4 and has plenty of parking, a full basement and the opportunity for a liquor license.

The building has an asking price of $1,850,000.

Click here to view the listing on LoopNet.

