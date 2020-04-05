Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Real Estate

Hillsdale's Golden Dynasty For Sale

Valerie Musson
Hillsdale Chinese eatery and lounge Golden Dynasty is officially up for sale, reports say.
Chinese restaurant and lounge Golden Dynasty in Hillsdale is up for sale, reports say.

The 5,100 square foot facility, which has three floors and features a full kitchen and bar, LoopNet reports.

Opened in 1991, the restaurant’s has been temporarily closed with a menu including casual classic Chinese fare as well as cocktails, sushi and Cantonese food.

The building, located at 295 Kinderkamack Road, was put on the market May 4 and has plenty of parking, a full basement and the opportunity for a liquor license.

The building has an asking price of $1,850,000.

Click here to view the listing on LoopNet.

