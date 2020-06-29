DIVE IN: New Bergen County Listings With Pools For Under $1.5M

Pool sales soared across New Jersey during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only a handful of swim clubs were able to reopen with dwindling membership and strict new rules.
Here are five, fresh Bergen County listings with pools on the market.
Let's dive in.
385 Maple St., Haworth: 5 beds, 5 baths, 4,442 square feet, $1.149M (Suzanne Summers of Coldwell Banker, Alpine/Closter)
60 Orchard Ave., Emerson: 5 beds, 4 baths, 3,457 square feet, $899,000 (Zohar "Zack" Zamir of Keller Williams Town Life Realty)
793 Oneida Trail, Franklin Lakes: 6 beds, 5 baths, 4,129 square feet, $1.499M (Carole "Lynn" Brescia of Coldwell Banker, Wyckoff/Franklin Lakes)
118 Macintyre Lane,, Allendale: 5 beds, 5 baths, 4,192 square feet: $1.275M (Laura Gill, Keller Williams Town Life Realty)
547 E. Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River: 5 beds, 5 baths, 3,536 square feet, $825,000 (Maureen Kuntz, Christie's International Real Estate Northern New Jersey, Inc.-Mahwah)
