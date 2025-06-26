Overcast 69°

SHARE

Propane Tank Hisses As Fire Crews Respond To Smoke-Filled Garage In Montvale: Police

Fire crews rushed to a smoke-filled detached garage in Montvale on Thursday evening, June 26, where a self-venting propane tank caused a scare, but no fire ever broke out, officials said.

First responders (file photo).

First responders (file photo).

 Photo Credit: MONTVALE PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The call came from a home on Waverly Place, where responders found a heavy smoke condition in a three-car detached garage, according to Montvale emergency officials.

A propane tank inside the garage had begun self-venting due to the heat, creating loud hissing noises, officials said.

The situation did not develop into a full fire, and the cause of the smoke remains undetermined at this time.

Fire departments from Montvale, Park Ridge, Woodcliff Lake, and Pearl River all responded. Crews were able to clear the scene in under an hour. No injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE